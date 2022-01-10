Report of sex attack on girl near Leeds school found to be 'false'

A report of a serious sexual assault on a girl close to a school in Leeds has been found to be "false", police have said.

Detectives from the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team launched an investigation following claims by a girl under 16 that she had been attacked in a wooded area near to Farnley Academy at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, 5 January.

But the force said they have concluded their investigation after carrying out extensive enquiries.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Tony Nicholson said: “We always take any reports of such incidents very seriously and carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We fully appreciate the understandable concern that this report will have caused in the local community and we recognise the need to reassure people that we have now confirmed categorically that this was a false report.

“We are continuing to ensure the child involved and her family receive appropriate support and we would ask that people consider her welfare first and foremost in any view they may have on this matter.”