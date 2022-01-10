Rock thrown at emergency vehicle carrying human organs near Scunthorpe
An emergency vehicle carrying human organs was damaged after being hit by a rock thrown from a motorway bridge near Scunthorpe.
Police have condemned the attack, which happened on the westbound side of the M180 around 6pm on January 7.
The stone was thrown from a bridge over the motorway at Holme Lane, near Bottesford, Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police said: "It was a dangerous act. Fortunately the driver was uninjured but there was damage to the windscreen."
The damage came less than three weeks after a brick was thrown at a lorry on the M181 at around 7pm on Sunday, December 19.
The windscreen of the Wolseley UK lorry was badly damaged, but the driver unhurt.
A man and a youth were later arrested.