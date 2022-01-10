A father from Hull deliberately started a fire which killed both him and his 10-year-old daughter, a coroner has concluded.

Garry Bolton and his daughter Paige died in the incident on Wensley Avenue on 25 January, 2020.

An inquest heard that fire crews had to break into the property, where they found the bodies of Paige and Mr Bolton lying together.

Mr Bolton, who suffered from mental health problems, had locked the front door and made access inside difficult.

Garry Bolton locked the house before starting the fire

Independent fire investigator Dr Will Hutchinson said it was a smouldering fire which meant it took a number of hours to develop.

He said such a fire would produce lethal levels of carbon monoxide almost immediately, which could take effect in a matter of minutes.

The smoke alarm was also not working, but he could not say for sure whether the fire had been caused accidentally or deliberately.

However, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service station manager Richard Gibson believed the cause was deliberate.

He said: "I believe the ignition was due to an unspecified naked flame. As the seat of the fire was in the centre of the bed, it leads me to believe it was deliberate."

Paige Bolton

Coroner Ian Sprakes referenced texts sent by Paige to her grandmother before she died saying: "Daddy is scaring me."

He returned a narrative verdict.