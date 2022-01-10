There are fewer train services running in the region from today as Transpennine Express brings in an amended timetable due to disruption caused by Covid.

The company, which connects parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire to the North West and North East, says the changes are being made to give a greater level of clarity to travellers.

It means a cut in the number of Transpennine services between our region and Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle.

The following services will be reduced:

Newcastle – Liverpool Lime Street, a service every hour in each direction

Redcar Central – Manchester Airport, a service every hour in each direction

Hull – Manchester Piccadilly, a service every hour in each direction

Scarborough – Manchester Victoria/Liverpool Lime Street hourly services will be replaced with a Scarborough – York hourly service, with additional peak time extensions to/from Leeds

Leeds – Huddersfield and Huddersfield - Manchester stopper services will continue to operate hourly

Cleethorpes/Sheffield – Manchester Piccadilly/Airport will operate hourly in the AM and PM peaks and every two hours in the off-peak period

To enable rolling stock maintenance and stabling, the last service of the day between Sheffield – Cleethorpes will operate as a rail replacement bus service

It comes as train services have been disrupted across the country in recent weeks because of staff shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant.

The reduced service is due to staff sickness, the ongoing impact of Covid, and some industrial action. Credit: PA

The company is urging travellers to check before they travel and is warning people services may differ on weekends due to engineering work.

Matthew Golton, Managing Director for TransPennine Express said: “While we are disappointed to be making these changes and reducing services, our priority is keeping people moving and providing a greater level of certainty for our customers.

"We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys and call on our customers to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully –for any changes to train times.

"We will continue to regularly review these changes in line with the current situation.”

"An enhanced cleaning programme remains in place across all TPE services and customers are reminded of the need to wear a face covering, unless exempt, when using the train or at the station."