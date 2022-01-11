Stagecoach bus strikes in Sheffield have been suspended after a new pay offer was put forward following talks on Tuesday, January 11.

That's according to Unite the Union, which has assured passengers that services will start returning to normal across South Yorkshire from Wednesday January 12.

It follows a separate pay offer which was put to drivers in Barnsley and Rotherham on Monday January 10, suspending strikes in those areas.

Drivers in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham will now vote on the deals put forward by Stagecoach, with the result of the ballots expected early next week.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: "Stagecoach bus services across South Yorkshire will resume as normal from tomorrow. Following an improved offer from Stagecoach today, our members in Sheffield will now decide whether it meets their expectations.

"A vote is also being held by drivers in Barnsley and Rotherham, after Stagecoach tabled a separate offer yesterday. Unite will be making no further comment until each of the votes are finalised."

Stagecoach Yorkshire has welcomed the most recent talks, with strike action impacting services from the Sheffield depots of Ecclesfield and Holbrook, being suspended from Thursday 13 January.

The managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, Phil Medlicott, said: "We’re pleased to have held constructive talks today with Unite, which has resulted in us reaching agreement on a way forward on future pay for our employees at Ecclesfield and Holbrook depots.

"We have been working tirelessly to agree a deal so that we can get services restored for customers. We hope that the efforts that have been made over the last couple of days by both sides will result in a full settlement."

From Thursday 13 January all services will return to normal timetables. Services running on Wednesday 12 January only are as follows:

Barnsley

All services will run except for service 72/72a and service 2.

Doncaster

All services will run.

Rotherham

All services will run except for service 26/26a, 44, 72/72a and service 107.

West Yorkshire

All services will run

Sheffield

The majority of services will not be running unless it runs towards Derbyshire/Chesterfield, service X17 towards Barnsley and dedicated school buses at Stocksbridge and Bradfield.

Services running are – 43, 44, 50, 50a, 53, 53a, 65, 65a, 80, 80a, X17. Supertram runs as normal.

A limited service will be provided on some other routes in Sheffield as below:

1 - High Green - Batemoor

25 - Woodhouse - Bradway

57 - Sheffield - Stocksbridge

120 - Halfway - Fulwood