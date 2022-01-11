Appeal after van driver's death in M62 crash in West Yorkshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash on the M62 in West Yorkshire.

The 34-year-old, from Castleford, was in a Fiat Ducato van which collided with a blue lorry on the eastbound carriageway close to Lofthouse at around 7pm on Monday, 10 January.

He died at the scene.

The motorway was closed while investigation and recovery work was carried out at the scene.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) want to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.