Report by Astrid Quinn.

Dozens of families have gathered in Hull to pay their respects to the port's fishermen who were lost at sea in 1968.

Three trawlers from the city sank within four weeks of one other. A total of 58 men lost their lives, leaving a scar on the city which is still being felt more than fifty years later.

An annual Lost Trawlermen's Day service is carried out on Hessle Road, where most of the fishing community lived during the time of the accidents.

Families gather each year as part of the Lost Trawlermen's Day service

Each year, the local community comes together to remember those who never returned from sea.

This year's service was dedicated to the first of three vessels which sank in 1968 - known as the Hull triple trawler tragedy.

Elaine's brother lost his life in the tragedy when he was just 17 years old.

She said: "This memorial means everything to me, it proves that the people still care about the men that was lost and that they still stick together"

The memorial is not just for those that died in 1968, it also recognises the sacrifices thousands of fishermen have made out at sea.

This year, 950 names have been added to the memorial which stands by the Hull Fishing Heritage Centre.

Over the years, more than nine hundred ships from Hull have been lost, and the lives of more than six thousand men.

Three trawlers from Hull sank within four weeks of one other at the beginning of 1968 Credit: British Pathe

What happened in 1968?

On the 18th of January, the St Romanus failed to return to Hull. All 20 crew members were lost at.

On the 26th of January, the second trawler, the Kingston Peridot, was lost, along with its 20 men.

On the 4th of February, the third trawler, Ross Cleveland was lost at sea, with 18 members of crew. One man, Harry Eddom, survived.

In the wake of the accidents, a campaign calling for better safety at sea was set up by family members of the fishermen - they became known as the 'headscarf revolutionaries'.