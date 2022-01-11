The mother of a Hull schoolgirl who died when her father set fire to their house has questioned a coroner's verdict.

Ten-year-old Paige Bolton was killed when Garry Bolton started a fire at their property on Wensley Avenue on 25 January, 2020.

Her body was discovered alongside that of Mr Bolton, who also died in the incident, when firefighters broke into the house.

An inquest heard Mr Bolton had suffered from mental health problems. Paige had sent a text message to her grandmother before she died saying: "Daddy is scaring me."

The body of Paige Bolton was found alongside that of her father Garry Bolton

Instead of ruling that Paige had been the victim of an unlawful killing, the coroner delivered a narrative verdict.

Paige’s mother Cherie Rangeley said it had left her with few answers.“There is no closure really," she said. "He didn’t have to take my little girl. If you want to kill yourself then fine, but he didn’t have to take Paige."I feel numb and didn’t really get the answers I was hoping for. I’m not any nearer where I feel I’m supposed to be."I would have preferred a conclusion of suicide for Garry and unlawful killing for Paige rather than a narrative verdict."Paying tribute to her daughter, she added: "Paige was cheeky but also shy. But once she got to know you there was no shutting her up. I loved her so much.""She loved being silly around me and we had a lot of fun."The inquest heard how Mr Bolton had locked their house before starting the fire.

Garry Bolton had suffered from mental health problems before the incident

Delivering his narrative verdict, coroner Ian Sprakes said: “On January 25, 2020, Garry Bolton and Paige Bolton died... due to the effects of inhalation of products of combustion and carbon monoxide poisoning due to the effects of a smouldering fire probably deliberately started that morning.”Mr Sprakes added "I express my sincere condolences to the families of Garryand Paige Bolton."This is a very sad and, indeed, tragic event."There are very few words I can say to relieve the pain and anguish for a truly tragic event."