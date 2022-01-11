Fifteen years after he went missing, two men have been arrested over the disappearance of Doncaster teenager, Andrew Gosden.

What do we know about Andrew's disappearance?

Andrew was 14-years-old when he went missing on September 14, 2007, from Balby in Doncaster after he left home for school.

He withdrew £200 from his bank account, bought a one-way train ticket to London and boarded the 9.35am GNER service from Doncaster.

CCTV cameras captured him at Kings Cross station later that day. That is the last known sighting of the teenager.

At the time, he was wearing black jeans and a t-shirt.

After leaving the station that day, no information about his movements has been corroborated by police.

The search effort to find Andrew Gosden

Over the years, Andrew's father Kevin has spent a lot of time working with Missing People to help in the search for his son.

Five years after his disappearance, images were produced by police to show how Andrew may have looked in his late teens.

Photos were released five years after his disappearance to show what he may look like Credit: PA Images

In 2019, a new age-progression picture of him was released by South Yorkshire Police to show what he may have looked like at the age of 26.

When he went missing, Andrew had very poor vision and wore glasses. The 2019 photograph shows Andrew without glasses, as he may now be using contact lenses.

The new age-progression photo was released in 2019 Credit: SYP

According to information shared by police in their appeals, Andrew has an unusual and distinctive right ear. He is also deaf in his left ear and struggles to locate the direction of sounds.

He would now be 28-years-old. Over the years, many sightings of people who look like Andrew have been reported, but no positive sighting of Andrew has ever been confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police released the most recent age progression photo in 2021

In a fresh appeal on the 14th anniversary of his disappearance last year, South Yorkshire Police re-issued age-progression photographs of Andrew, showing what he may look like now.

Anyone with information relating to his disappearance is urged to contact police.