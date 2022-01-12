A tenant has been evicted from their home in Featherstone near Wakefield after police were called to complaints of anti-social behaviour 30 times in a year.

Wakefield Council said it had secured a closure order from magistrates, banning anyone entering the property for three months.

The location of the home has not been revealed.

But writing in a public report, the council's portfolio holder for communities, Maureen Cummings, said some of the residents had been "losing sleep" because of the nuisance.

She said: "Wakefield Council has worked with West Yorkshire Police to protect residents living near a property in Featherstone, who have reported feeling unsafe in their own homes due to the behaviour of the tenant and visitors to the property.

"Police have been called 30 times this year to reports of anti-social behaviour and threats emanating from individuals residing at the premises which has caused much distress to neighbours."

When can a property be closed by the council or police?

Closure orders are designed to provide immediate respite to communities affected by problem premises.

In order to secure a closure order, the authorities must first serve a closure notice.

They must be satisfied that the use of the premises is causing a nuisance to the public, that there is disorder associated with it, and that a closure notice is the only way to stop the problem.A closure notice usually lasts up to 24 hours, but if magistrates grant a closure order the owner or resident can also be excluded and others banned from entering the property for a maximum of three months.

The powers cover commercial premises and owner-occupied residential premises as well as council housing.

Cllr Cummings added: "The granting of this closure order should provide some much-needed relief to the people who live and work nearby who have had to live with the anti-social behaviour associated with this property."