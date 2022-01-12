'At least we aren't Leeds' jibe appears on Hull street signs

Signs have appeared on a Hull road welcoming people to the city with the message: "At least we aren't Leeds."

The official "Welcome" signs are positioned at various points on the city's perimeter, without the additional jibe.

But at least one such sign, on Hessle High Road, has now been doctored to include the message: "We know we aren't perfect, but at least we aren't Leeds."

The city council has distanced itself from the doctored sign, saying: "Hull City Council did not include this line on the sign, it has been added by someone afterwards, so we suspect it’s a bit of mischievous fun."

Some on social media welcomed the addition.

But others said it was "disrespectful".