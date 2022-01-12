Jail for Hull pair who stabbed man after knifepoint robbery

A man and a woman from Hull who robbed a man at knifepoint and stabbed another in an attempted robbery have been jailed.

Claire Hawley, 35, and Kevin Duthie, 30, were convicted of robbery and attempted robbery over the incidents on 26 July last year.

Humberside Police said the pair lured a man to a cash machine on Hessle Road and forced him at knife-point to withdraw money.

They then went on to a property on Boulevard in Hull and stabbed the occupier in the arm and attempted to rob him before fleeing.

Hawley, of Weeton Way, Anlaby, was jailed for eight years.

Duthie, of Legard Avenue, was sentenced to eight years.

Det Sgt Andrew Bradley said: "We are pleased to see this pair get strong sentences for their crimes.

"These two incidents were terrifying for the victims and both feared for their lives.

"Kevin Duthie and Claire Hawley were dangerous offenders and will now be off the streets of Hull making it a safer place for everyone."