Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield has received his OBE from the Duke of Cambridge at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He was named in the Queen's Birthday Honours last year for his services to rugby league, and for his fundraising efforts for research into motor neurone disease (MND).

But there are many who believe the former Rhinos captain deserves a knighthood.

Sinfield has raised millions of pounds in honour of his former teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

Former rugby league player and fundraiser Kevin Sinfield received his OBE at Windsor Castle Credit: PA Images

Speaking to ITV News, Burrow's dad, Geoff, expressed how grateful he was for Sinfield's efforts to raise the profile of MND.

He described his son's friend and former Leeds Rhino's teammate as an "inspiration" both on and off the pitch.

On calls for him to be knighted, he explained: "It's not for me to decide, I'm biased. Hopefully some time this year."

Kevin's most recent fundraising venture saw him smash his target, raising more than £1 million in November last year, as he ran an impressive 101 miles in just 24 hours - proving he will always go the extra mile for Rob Burrow.

As part of the challenge, the 41-year-old originally set out to raise £100,000 for MND support and to help build a new centre for patients and their families in Leeds.

Watch Arif Ahmed's report as Kevin Sinfield completes his 101 mile challenge in November 2021:

In December 2020, he helped to raise more than £2.7million for MND by running seven marathons in seven days.

Kevin Sinfield (left) hugs Rob Burrow after the testimonial match at Emerald Headingley in 2020. Credit: PA Images

In July last year the MND Association announced Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield as two new patrons, acknowledging them both for their valiant fundraising efforts.