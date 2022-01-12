Police investigating the case of missing Doncaster teenager Andrew Gosden say they have seized "numerous devices" after arresting two men.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday, 11 January, that officers from the force – supported by the Metropolitan Police – arrested a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old man on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.

The 45-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children.

The arrests were carried out in London on Wednesday, 8 December.

Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Today South Yorkshire Police said: "We can confirm we have seized numerous devices from the men which we expect to take between six and 12 months to analyse."

Andrew was 14-years-old when he went missing on 14 September, 2007, from Balby in Doncaster after leaving home for school.

Andrew Gosden

He withdrew £200 from his bank account and bought a one-way train ticket to London.

CCTV cameras captured him at Kings Cross station later that day. He has not been seen since leaving the station.

Over the years, there have been numerous appeals but few signs of a breakthrough. Police have produced images of what Andrew might look like now.

Police have produced images showing what Andrew Gosden may look like now

After news of the arrests emerged, Andrew's father Kevin said it was "just another unknown" and revealed the toll of the last few years on him and his family.

He told ITV News: "Since Andrew went missing, I've struggled with a lot of mental health problems – depression, anxiety and so on – and the emotional toll for the family is massive and it is very much the not knowing, that you can't reach any conclusion.

"Recent events are just a repetition of that."