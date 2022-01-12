A teenager has been fined for intentionally running over a goose in an incident in Cleethorpes.

The 18-year-old man deliberately drove his car at the bird on Kings Road on 24 October, 2021.

He was convicted of careless driving by using a vehicle to pursue wild birds for the purpose of killing them – and intentionally killing a wild bird.

He was ordered to pay fines totalling £1,085 as well as a victim surcharge.

Inspector Steve Peck, of Humberside Police, said: "This was a cruel and selfish act which has understandably caused distress to the local community.

"I want to thank the initial caller for reporting the incident as well as the local community for their support throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

"I hope that this sends a clear message to anyone else considering harming our wildlife."