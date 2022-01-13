Police have released CCTV images of armed robbers who targeted a buy-and-sell merchants in Leeds on Christmas Eve before escaping on a motorbike.

The two men pulled up outside the Cash Converters store on York Road, Killingbeck at around 5pm.

One of the men threatened staff with a large knife and demanded cash.

He attempted to jump over the counter and break into a jewellery cabinet but left empty-handed and escaped on the back of a motorcycle ridden by his accomplice.

Both men had their faces covered but detectives are appealing for anyone who may recognise them from their clothing to come forward.