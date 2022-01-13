Play video

CCTV showed Beach running after Stephen Bellamy with a garden claw

A man who murdered another man with a garden claw in a "savage and cowardly" attack after a row in Grimsby has been jailed for life.

Stephen Bellamy, 33, died in hospital two days after he was stabbed in the head with the tool by Scunthorpe man Stephen Beach, 40, in April last year.

CCTV footage issued by Humberside Police showed Beach running after his victim with the implement before attacking him on Rutland Street.

Stephen Beach and Luke Teague were both convicted of murder Credit: Humberside Police

He and his getaway driver, 39-year-old Luke Teague, then fled the scene. The car was later found burned out. The murder weapon has never been found.

The pair had denied murder but were both found guilty after a two-week trial at Hull Crown Court.

Calling it a "savage and cowardly attack in a residential street" the judge, John Thackray QC, sentenced Beach, of Ashbourne Court, Scunthorpe, to life with a minimum term of 26 years.

Teague, of Runswick Road, Grimsby, was given a minimum 21-year jail term.

Stephen Bellamy Credit: Facebook

There were cheers and applause from the public gallery at Grimsby Crown Court as the sentences were handed down.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Bellamy's family said their lives would never be the same.

Speaking outside court, Det Supt Christine Calvert said the sentencing reflected the "brutality" of the crime.

She said: "Stephen Beach ran up behind the victim and stabbed him. He had no chance to defend himself."