The Yorkshire and Lincolnshire neighbourhoods where you're '46% more likely to die of Covid'
Video report by Jon Hill.
People in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire's most deprived communities are suffering the 'devastating' impact of shorter lives, poorer health, and an increased risk of dying from Covid, according to a new report.
A group of MPs say parts of our region are 'left behind' neighbourhoods and suffering the effect of serious health inequalities.
The research has found people in these areas are 46% more likely to die from Covid-19 and live 7.5 fewer years in good health than those in other parts of the country.
Of 225 areas identified as 'left behind', 35 are in the Calendar region, including neighbourhoods in Boston, Mansfield, Rotherham, Doncaster, Bradford, Wakefield and Leeds.
Hull is named as the joint-third most-affected local authority in the country, containing eight 'left behind' neighbourhoods. Doncaster, Barnsley and Wakefield are also among the worst areas in England.
The 35 'left behind' neighbourhoods in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire:
Barnsley
Dearne North
Dearne South
Monk Bretton
St Helens
Bolsover
Shirebrook North West
Boston
Fenside
Bradford
Tong
Chesterfield
Loundsley Green
Rother
Doncaster
Adwick le Street & Carcroft
Balby South
Bentley
Mexborough
Stainforth & Barnby Dun
Hull
Bransholme East
Bransholme West
Longhill
Marfleet
Orchard Park and Greenwood
Southcoates East
Southcoates West
St Andrew's
Leeds
Middleton Park
Mansfield
Newgate
Oak Tree
Rotherham
Maltby
Valley
Wingfield
Sheffield
Southey
Wakefield
Airedale and Ferry Fryston
Hemsworth
Knottingley
South Elmsall and South Kirkby
Wakefield East
West Lindsey
Gainsborough East
Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford, who is a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Left Behind Neighbourhoods, said: "Where you live shouldn't determine your health or how long you live, and as we level up the country, we need to make sure every single community across the country has the opportunity to thrive and be healthy.
"What this report shows is that a national approach is of course crucial, but localised services and neighbourhood knowledge can also be important in ensuring absolutely no one is left behind when it comes to their health."
The report claims health inequalities in 'left behind' communities cost the economy £29.8 billion each year.
It makes a number of recommendations including to develop a national ‘levelling up’ strategy to reduce health inequalities through targeting multiple neighbourhood, community and healthcare factors.
It is also calling for an increase in NHS funding in more deprived local areas.