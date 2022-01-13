Play video

Video report by Jon Hill.

People in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire's most deprived communities are suffering the 'devastating' impact of shorter lives, poorer health, and an increased risk of dying from Covid, according to a new report.

A group of MPs say parts of our region are 'left behind' neighbourhoods and suffering the effect of serious health inequalities.

The research has found people in these areas are 46% more likely to die from Covid-19 and live 7.5 fewer years in good health than those in other parts of the country.

Of 225 areas identified as 'left behind', 35 are in the Calendar region, including neighbourhoods in Boston, Mansfield, Rotherham, Doncaster, Bradford, Wakefield and Leeds.

Hull is named as the joint-third most-affected local authority in the country, containing eight 'left behind' neighbourhoods. Doncaster, Barnsley and Wakefield are also among the worst areas in England.

The 35 'left behind' neighbourhoods in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire:

Barnsley

Dearne North

Dearne South

Monk Bretton

St Helens

Bolsover

Shirebrook North West

Boston

Fenside

Bradford

Tong

Chesterfield

Loundsley Green

Rother

Doncaster

Adwick le Street & Carcroft

Balby South

Bentley

Mexborough

Stainforth & Barnby Dun

Hull

Bransholme East

Bransholme West

Longhill

Marfleet

Orchard Park and Greenwood

Southcoates East

Southcoates West

St Andrew's

Leeds

Middleton Park

Mansfield

Newgate

Oak Tree

Rotherham

Maltby

Valley

Wingfield

Sheffield

Southey

Wakefield

Airedale and Ferry Fryston

Hemsworth

Knottingley

South Elmsall and South Kirkby

Wakefield East

West Lindsey

Gainsborough East

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford, who is a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Left Behind Neighbourhoods, said: "Where you live shouldn't determine your health or how long you live, and as we level up the country, we need to make sure every single community across the country has the opportunity to thrive and be healthy.

"What this report shows is that a national approach is of course crucial, but localised services and neighbourhood knowledge can also be important in ensuring absolutely no one is left behind when it comes to their health."

Three communities in Rotherham have been identified as 'left behind'

The report claims health inequalities in 'left behind' communities cost the economy £29.8 billion each year.

It makes a number of recommendations including to develop a national ‘levelling up’ strategy to reduce health inequalities through targeting multiple neighbourhood, community and healthcare factors.

It is also calling for an increase in NHS funding in more deprived local areas.