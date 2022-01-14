Police have handed out 22 anti-social behaviour warnings to youths in Louth over vandalism at a Lincolnshire bus station.

Lincolnshire Police said all of the youngsters were present when benches, walls and screens were damaged.

Almost £3,000 worth of damage was caused in the incident in the newly refurbished area of the bus station on 6 November.

Police called the incident a 'mindless' attack Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Sgt Kelly Palmer, of the community beat team, said at the time: “This is mindless damage and makes what was a newly refurbished area look terrible. If this is what some people call fun then I feel sorry for them."

Two of the 22 have been formally interviewed by police. One of them was given a section 59 warning notice – relating to the nuisance use of a vehicle – along with the anti-social behaviour warning letter.

All the youths would be spoken to in front of their parents or guardians, the force said.

The other admitted committing damage at the bus station and has agreed a community resolution.

In a statement, Lincolnshie Police said: "We recognise that young people will start to venture out of the house without an adult.

"We'd advise parents and guardians to help them understand what anti-social behaviour is in the same way you would talk to them about staying safe, encouraging them to be mindful and considerate."