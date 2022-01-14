Calls to strip Prince Andrew of 'Duke of York' title

Calls have been made for Prince Andrew to lose the title linking him to the city of York.

A senior member of City of York Council has begun a campaign to strip him of his Duke of York title after the Queen removed his honorary military roles and he gave up his use of the HRH style following the legal developments in the United States.

Darryl Smalley, Liberal Democrat executive member for culture, leisure and communities at the council, said: “York’s unique connection to the crown and the monarch is an important part of our city’s legacy, history and a great source of pride.

“No one is above the law and all allegations should rightly be fully investigated, particularly following the recent distressing court cases.

“We stand with all victims, whose harrowing stories have shocked us all in recent months.

“Whilst Prince Andrew remains innocent until proven guilty, Buckingham Palace and the Government must consider the implications of these troubling allegations moving forward.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, he should also now relinquish his title as Duke of York.”

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell agreed, tweeting: "It's untenable for the Duke of York to cling onto his title another day longer; this association with York must end.

"There's a very serious allegation made against this man of privilege & entitlement.

"I'm working with agencies to tackle sexual violence & misogyny. #NotinYorksName"

What does the Duke of York do?

The title was created in the 14th century. Andrew was made the Duke of York in 1986 when he got married. The title was previously held by both his maternal grandfather, King George VI, and great-grandfather, King George V.

An important role of the Duke of York is to support the Queen's work as Head of State. He does this through representing Her Majesty at events and visits, receiving Heads of State and Government officials, and attending state and ceremonial occasions.

Andrew’s dukedom will not be inherited by his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice when he dies, but revert back to the sovereign.

The Duke of York is facing a civil case trial over allegations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was 17, a minor under US law.

The Yorkshire organisations who have cut ties with Prince Andrew:

The Duke of York was Chancellor of Huddersfield University until 2019 when he resigned after a student campaign to get him removed from the role.

He was also Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment. The title has now been returned to The Queen along with the rest of his military roles.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance announced in 2019 it was withdrawing its connection with Prince Andrew. He was Royal Patron but was removed after "increasing staff, volunteer and donor opinion."

Among his other royal patronages which have been returned to The Queen are the Yorkshire Society and the Ryedale Festival.

Andrew has denied the claims and says he has no recollection of having met Ms Giuffre.

On January 12, a US judge dismissed a motion by Andrew's legal team to have the lawsuit thrown out, after his lawyers argued Ms Giuffre had waived her right to pursue the duke by signing a confidential settlement with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.