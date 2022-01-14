A man has been jailed over a road rage incident in which a Bradford mother-of-two lost her life.

Bradford Crown Court heard that both Mohammed Abbas and the victim, Isma Nawaz, 38, had been driving in an "aggressive and combative manner" before she suffered fatal injuries when she crashed her car.

The incident happened on Harrogate Road in Apperley Bridge on the morning of 23 June 2020, when Mrs Nawaz – who had two young daughters – lost control of her Vauxhall Astra and collided with a parked Ford Focus.

Abbas, of Richmond Avenue, Huddersfield, left the scene, although the Judge Jonathon Rose said he could not be sure the defendant had been aware of the collision.

The 27-year-old told the court he had been "tailgated" and that Mrs Nawaz had tried to undertake his car.

He also claimed he had been dabbing his brakes to get her to slow down.

But the judge suggested that may have forced Mrs Nawaz into a sudden manoeuvre, causing her to lose control.

He added that Mrs Nawaz's death was "entirely avoidable and entirely unnecessary".

Abbas was jailed for three years and banned from driving for five and a half years after he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Sgt Paul Lightowler, of the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said: "This case should serve as a reminder to all about the devastating consequences of driving dangerously on our roads.

"No sentence can ever compensate for the grief and upset experienced by family and friends at the sudden, needless and tragic loss of Mrs Nawaz and our sympathies remain with them."

Daughters' lives 'torn apart'

In a statement, Mrs Nawaz's parents said their daughter was "hardworking and dedicated".

They added: "The loss we face is immeasurable and those who knew Isma are aware of her maturity and love for people and her generosity towards her brother, sisters and nephew and nieces."Our daughter leaves behind two beautiful daughters who are cared for by us, it is a daily heartache to see the absence of their mother.

"It has torn their life apart. They say that time is a healer, and we are managing the welfare of the children alongside their father and the eldest daughter’s family."