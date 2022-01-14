A woman and a man have been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences after cars were damaged in two incidents in Leeds.

It follows two incidents of arson on 30 December, where fireworks were used to cause what West Yorkshire Police say was "extensive damage" to cars parked in Manor Crescent, Rothwell, and Kentmere Approach, Seacroft.

A 31-year-old man was arrested when officers raided a residential address in Hunters Way, Halton, in the early hours of this morning.

As well as being arrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, he was question on suspicion of production of cannabis after plants were found at the address.

A 24-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offences, and a 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Det Supt Jaz Khan, head of crime for Leeds, said: "The use of these kind of devices to cause explosions clearly presents a risk of harm to people in our communities and we will always treat any such incidents very seriously and take robust action against those responsible."

Police remain at the address to carry out specialist searches and further investigations are taking place at addresses in Ring Road Beeston and in Wolsley Road, Burley.