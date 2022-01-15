A man had to flee his burning home in Mansfield after detectives believe it could have been deliberately set on fire.

Emergency crews were called out to Parkland Close at around 11.10pm on Thursday January 13.

It is believed the fire started inside a back room of the house. No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are continuing to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working closely with colleagues in Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service to establish exactly how the fire began.

“On our arrival one occupant had safely evacuated the property and thankfully no-one was injured as a result of the incident.

“Residents in the area may see an increased police presence over the coming days providing reassurance and advice following this incident.

“We would like to urge anyone who may have witnessed the fire or has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with us as it may help our enquiries.”

Officers are now urging anyone who has any information on what happened or any CCTV footage to come forward.