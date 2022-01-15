Picture reveals shocking 'prison' Sheffield mother kept autistic son in

A picture of the attic an autistic man was imprisoned in by his own mother has been shared by South Yorkshire Police.

The force says the room, in Sheffield, was covered in rubbish and human excrement when it was found by paramedics following a 999 call in June last year.

Medical experts say its inhabitant was "days from death" after being starved, and was just six stone - despite being six feet tall.

He was also covered in bruises and abrasions, with long, unkempt hair and severely stained teeth.

After being admitted to hospital, he was taken straight into intensive care and has since recovered.

His mother Lorna Hewitt and her husband Craig Hewitt, of Walkley Road, Sheffield, were this week found guilty of false imprisonment and neglect and will be sentenced on February 18.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor, from South Yorkshire's Protecting Vulnerable People Team, led the investigation.

She said: "This was an horrific case in which the victim could well have lost his life as his organs were shutting down.

"He had to be placed into intensive care in a life-threatening condition. Thankfully he has since made a full recovery and is now getting the support and care he needs."

Jill Brookes, from the Crown Prosecution Service, added: "This was a shocking case. The victim’s life was hanging by a thread when he was discovered.

"I cannot begin to imagine the physical and mental suffering he endured at the hands of his mother and step-father.

"The very people who should have offered him love and protection instead subjected him to a horrific months-long ordeal which nearly killed him."