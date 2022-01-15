Firefighters have issued a warning to owners of electric scooters after a house in Sheffield was badly damaged in a blaze started by a vehicle that was left on charge.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service posted pictures of the house and the charred remains of the e-scooter following the incident at Philadelphia Gardens, last Monday.

It's not thought anyone was injured in the incident, but the brigade said it should act as a warning about the potential dangers.

They urged people to ensure the correct charging equipment, saying: "If you have or use one of these, make sure you only use the correct charger - not a fake or cheap imitation."

Firefighters say people should ensure they use the correct charging equipment Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

They also warned users to minimise the dangers by avoiding blocking "escape routes" while e-scooters charging and not leaving them to charge while the house is empty or the occupants are asleep.

ideally make sure you’re around (not asleep or out the house) so you are there if something happens. Stay safe, folks

How to avoid an e-scooter fire

Manufacturers say most electric scooter fires result from battery failures, and experts say proper testing and safety standards should need to be put in place to help filter out poorly designed products.

But owners can minimise the risk in various ways: