Boy, 12, killed in two-vehicle collision in Lincolnshire village
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision in which a 12-year-old boy died.
Officers were called to the crash at 9.48am on Sunday, 16 January, on the B1190 at Bardney. The collision involved a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy.
The 12-year-old boy, a passenger in the Galaxy, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Mercedes, a man, has been taken to hospital. The status of his injuries is currently unknown.
Anyone who saw the collision, or has information, can contact police in one of the following ways:
Call 101, quoting Incident 141 of 16 January.
Email putting “Incident 141 of 16 January” in the subject line.
Call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.