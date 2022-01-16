Boy, 12, killed in two-vehicle collision in Lincolnshire village

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision in which a 12-year-old boy died.

Officers were called to the crash at 9.48am on Sunday, 16 January, on the B1190 at Bardney. The collision involved a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy.

The 12-year-old boy, a passenger in the Galaxy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man, has been taken to hospital. The status of his injuries is currently unknown.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has information, can contact police in one of the following ways: