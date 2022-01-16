A murder investigation has been launched after an 86-year-old woman was found dead and a man left with life-threatening injuries at a house in Derbyshire.

The woman was found alongside the injured 88-year-old man at an address in Langwith Junction near Mansfield.

Police were called by paramedics at 9.30am on Saturday, January 15, to reports that a man and a woman had been found with serious injuries at a house in Station Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the man is being treated at hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that officers will remain at the property for some time.

Police continue to investigate the murder of an elderly woman in Langwith Junction near Mansfield Credit: Ashley Kirk

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, said: "The family of the couple have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"We would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

"Officers remain at the scene and there will be a significant police presence for some time."

Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett adds: "This is an understandably shocking incident for the community in Langwith Junction and our thoughts are with everyone affected – in particular those family and friends of the man and woman.

"Residents in and around Station Road will see an increased police presence in the coming days and I want to reassure all those in the area that all force resources, as well as regional colleagues from the EMSOU Major Crime team, are working to understand the full circumstances of this incident.

"I would urge anyone who has any information about the incident to contact the force, in confidence, as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who may be able to help detectives with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 240-1501