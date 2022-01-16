Yorkshire cricketer Dawid Malan has welcomed his first child six weeks early and from 10,000 miles away.

While he was batting in the final test of the Ashes series, his wife Claire unexpectedly went into labour and delivered a baby girl from Harrogate Hospital.

Writing on instagram she said they had named their daughter Summer Skye Malan, adding "our baby girl gave us a huge shock arriving six weeks early yesterday.

"There are no words to explain the love."

In England's second innings Malan scored ten runs before he was bowled out the morning after his wife had given birth.

Hours later Australia beat England by 146 runs in the fifth test, taking the Ashes series 4-0 in the process.

England have said they may look to get Malan home earlier if they can but they will know more in the next 24 hours.