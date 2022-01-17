12-year-old killed in Lincolnshire crash named as Ted Vines

A 12-year-old boy who died in a crash in Lincolnshire on Sunday has been named as Ted Vines, from Alford.

In tribute to Ted, his family said: "Ted was loved by everyone – he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him.

“On Sunday, he was on his way to play football for Alford Under-12s at Branston, as he was a part of that team.

“Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone.”

Ted died after a silver Mercedes-Benz A220 and a silver Ford Galaxy collided in Bardney on Sunday morning at around 9.48am.

Lincolnshire Police have said that the family are being supported by loved ones, friends and specialist officers.

Police are still appealing for anyone with any information or dashcam footage to come forward.