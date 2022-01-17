A father and his young son have died after a crash involving three cars in Mansfield.

The man and the boy suffered fatal injuries in the incident on Chesterfield Road North, close to the junction with Pleasley Hill, just after 6.10pm on Saturday (15 January).

Nottinghamshire Police said that the driver of one of the vehicles suffered multiple fractures and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sgt Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police's roads policing unit and serious collision investigation unit, said: "A father and young son have tragically lost their lives following this incident and specialist officers are supporting family members.

"Our thoughts are with them all at this very difficult time.

"We continue to investigate the incident thoroughly and as part of our ongoing inquiries we are now re-appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch."