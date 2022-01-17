A man and a woman from Grimsby have been banned from keeping animals for five years after two kittens in their care were found with multiple broken bones.

Olive Vatcher, 23, and Paige Smith, 25, were prosecuted by the RSPCA after the two young cats, Simba and Nala, suffered injuries at an address in Grimsby last year, which the animal charity says caused them "significant pain and suffering".

The pair were sentenced at Grimsby Magistrates Court on the basis of their pleas, in which they accepted that non-accidental injuries were caused to the kittens but claimed they had not caused them and were not aware who did.They claimed they did not believe it was each other who caused the injuries and that they "did not see" them being caused.

Vatcher and Smith were each handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and were banned from keeping all animals for five years.Smith was also ordered to carry out 15 rehabilitation activity days and Vatcher 10 days.

The cats have recovered and since been rehomed. Credit: MEN Media

On 16 November, 2020, the RSPCA was called to investigate after another animal charity raised concerns for Simba.The charity said Simba was displaying a number of injuries in a short space of time - which were consistent with non-accidental injury, including a head trauma, broken tail, three broken ribs and possible dislocated jaw.On 20 January last year, RSPCA inspector Thomas Hutton was also told by a vet at the other animal charity that Simba's sibling Nala had been admitted with similar injuries.The vets were concerned about the circumstances surrounding the injuries and advised that Nala had three rib fractures of different ages, a canine fracture and a femoral fracture.Speaking after the case, RSPCA Inspector Thomas Hutton said: “The injuries sustained by both cats would have caused significant pain and suffering.“Both kittens received treatment for their injuries and have recovered well and have since been rehomed.”