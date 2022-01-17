A man has been jailed after his hooded top provided vital evidence that he had been harassing a woman despite an order to stay away from her.

After previous incidents of abuse, the victim had been provided with a canister of 'Smart Water' – a substance that is invisible to the naked eye but that shows up under ultraviolet light.

In an incident earlier this month, the man, from Wakefield, visited the victim's address while he was subject to a non-molestation order.

She sprayed him with the liquid and the unique 'tag' it provided was found on his clothing when he was arrested.

Smart Water is invisible to the naked eye but shows up under ultraviolet light Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The man – who has not been named – was charged and convicted of breach of a non-molestation order and harassment and was jailed for 24 weeks. A two-year restraining order was also put in place.

West Yorkshire Police say they are trialling the initiative to prevent repeated domestic abuse offences.

Supt Lee Berry, of the force's safeguarding central governance unit, said: "No-one should have to live in fear in their own home.

"We are always looking at new ways to reduce and detect domestic abuse and this initiative is an innovative approach to protecting victims and ensuring offenders are brought to justice."

He added: "I would urge anyone who has been the victim of domestic abuse - whether that’s physical abuse, controlling or coercive behaviour, harassment or stalking - to please report it."