More than 170 ventilators used by the NHS to treat patients with conditions including Covid-19 have been stolen from a lorry near Wakefield.

The 175 continuous airway pressure (CPAP) machines were taken from the vehicle in the early hours of Sunday (16 February) when it was parked in Foxbridge Way, Normanton.

Often referred to as a 'breathing machine', the equipment is used in the treatment of respiratory conditions like coronavirus. They help patients to take breaths when they unable to do so on their own.

Police are appealing for anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the boxes, which along with their modems measure about 15cm by 7cm, to come forward so they can be recovered and returned to the NHS.