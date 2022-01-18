Attacker still 'loose' after killing 86-year-old Freda Walker

More than 100 police officers are involved in the hunt for an attacker who is still "loose" after killing an 86-year-old woman and leaving her husband for dead at their home in North Derbyshire.Freda Walker died in what Derbyshire Police described as a "horrific attack" in Langwith Junction on Saturday. Ken Walker, 88, remains still critically ill in hospital.

One of the lines of enquiry being pursued by investigators is whether she was killed during a burglary gone wrong.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby told reporters more than 100 officers are investigating the killing

Speaking outside their house today, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said the couple had lived in the same property for every one of their 60 years of marriage.

He said: "There will be someone out there in the wider community that will know something that might help us... it might seem quite insignificant but quite often, those little pieces of information could break open the investigation in a different direction.

"Ultimately there is somebody who is responsible for this terrible tragedy, an act of horrendous cowardice and they are currently loose out in the community."

Investigations continue at the house in Station Road

Police were called by paramedics at 9.30am on Saturday, 15 January, to reports that a man and a woman had been found with serious injuries at a house in Station Road.

They said a "serious level of violence" had been used in the attack but have yet to confirm how Mrs Walker died.

Officers say they are carrying out house-to-house enquiries, examining CCTV footage and are asking for anyone who might have additional video footage to contact them.

Mr Kirby added: "I am not suggesting that people are in danger of another attack or anything like that but I am saying that we need to get hold of those people straight away."

Derbyshire Police said they are investigating potential links with an incident 27 miles away in Trowell, Nottinghamshire but are currently not 'formally linking' the incidents.

Mr and Mrs Walker were described as the "backbone" of the community because of their public service.

Mr Walker, was a former pit man and a staunch Labour supporter. He had been a councillor for 21 years and was previously chairman of Bolsover District Council. He was made an Honorary Alderman for his services, and the end of last year.

The couple were much loved in the community and many tributes have been laid at the scene

Mrs Walker was a member of local clubs including the knitting club. Her whole career was in the textiles industry.

Mr Kirby added: "For something to happen to a couple like that who have given so much to the community is doubly tragic."