A paedophile from Barnsley who repeatedly sexually abused a 13-year-old boy has been jailed.

Kristopher Griffiths, formerly of Meadstead Drive, pleaded guilty to rape and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity at Sheffield Crown Court.

The 30-year-old was sentenced to 17 years behind bars and handed a lifelong sexual harm prevention order. He will be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Det Con Elinor Duke, who led the investigation, said: "Griffiths' actions were absolutely deplorable. "I am pleased that he has now, quite rightly, been put away for 17 years. Our streets are much safer without him in them. "I hope that his sentence, while it can never undo the pain he caused, is a reassurance to the victim that he can never hurt him, or anyone else, ever again. I’d like to thank him for his bravery in reporting what happened to him."