Kate Taylor on swapping life in Cleethorpes for the Real Housewives of Jersey

Play video

Video report by James Webster

A woman from Cleethorpes who now stars on ITV's hit reality show, Real Housewives of Jersey says she enjoys the Champagne lifestyle – but has fond memories of playing bingo in her home town.

Kate Taylor, is one of the leading ladies in the programme, which follows the lives of seven affluent women living on the island.

The 53-year-old, who has returned to our screens for series two, says the reaction from the show has been "fabulous".

"When we filmed in London, it was really great," she said. "You know, you get the people hanging out of the windows going 'Kate Taylor, where's your jet ski?' and stuff like that. And I'm like, 'wow'. I enjoy the champagne, the great food.

"Most of the women are fantastic to be around and and we do have a lot of fun. I know it doesn't seem like we do but we do."

Kate says she used to love running on the beach when she lived in Cleethorpes

Kate insists that the show is a true reflection of life on the island and that although some of the drama and the arguments the women get involved in may look staged but they are not.

"It's so real," she said. "Honestly, it makes me want to cringe. I'm like, what is, no, no, they did just say that. Yeah, it is real."

Although Kate enjoys the champagne lifestyle she has not forgotten her roots.

"I used to go running down the seafront. That was my favourite. And plus, I know this sounds really bad, but I love bingo," she said.

The Real Housewives of Jersey cast for series two Credit: ITVBe

She said when she was living in Cleethorpes, 30-years-ago, she would have "laughed" if someone had told her she would appear on a reality show.

"Well, my mother always used to say to me that she just wished that my brain and mouth would sometimes connect, but my mouth just seems to want to go faster all the time.

"I have no filter. I say it how it is and yes I get into a lot of trouble to be fair."