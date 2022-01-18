Supermarket Morrisons has confirmed it has cut sick pay for unvaccinated workers who are forced to isolate because of Covid.

The Bradford-based firm pays at least £10 an hour – but staff who have not had the jab and are told to isolate, but test negative, now get statutory sick pay of £96.35 a week.

Covid-positive staff receive full sick pay, even if they are unvaccinated.

The decision follows similar moves from the likes of Ikea, Next and Ocado. But other supermarkets, including Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco continue to offer unvaccinated workers full sick pay.

Morrisons said its policy only applies to workers who are decline the jab by choice, and each individual is treated on a case-by-case basis.

In England, unvaccinated people must isolate for 10 days if they are a close contact of someone with Covid, even if they do not test positive themselves.

Anyone who is medically exempt are not obliged to isolate.

The rule that fully-vaccinated workers had to isolate when exposed to Covid was dropped in England in August.

It means unvaccinated workers are more likely to take time off than their colleagues, prompting concerns among employers about the impact of absences.