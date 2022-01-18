Stolen skull of York's last execution victim returned to city pub

A skull belonging to the last person to be executed in York has been returned to a pub in the city after it was stolen on New Year's Day.

The skull is that of Elizabeth Johnson, who was hanged in 1800 for forgery.

It has been displayed on the wall of the Golden Fleece pub for many years, but went missing on 1 January.

An appeal on social media was unsuccessful, prompting a police investigation.

North Yorkshire Police said CCTV footage from the pub and nearby cameras helped to identify the thief.

In a statement, the force said: "A man in his twenties immediately admitted the theft and proceeded to show police to his fireplace where Elizabeth’s skull was placed on top.

"The offender was dealt with via an out of court disposal and has since written a letter of apology."

Rookie police officer Pc Davies, who is only seven weeks into his career, said: "Before joining the police I was advised that no two days will ever be the same. This crime has certainly confirmed this.

"It was an interesting crime to investigate and at the same time has improved my knowledge on local history.

"I am chuffed that we were successful in identifying the offender and returning the stolen property."

York's last execution

From 1379 to 1800, executions in York were carried out on Knavesmire, a large open space outside the city walls on the road to Leeds, which now forms part of York racecourse.

Prisoners were transported to it in horse drawn carts sitting on their own coffins and with the noose around their necks.

The gallows was also nicknamed the "three-legged mare". The most infamous criminal to be executed here was highwayman, Richard 'Dick' Turpin.

Elizabeth Johnson was the last person to be executed in York, on 23 August 1800.

Her offence? Uttering forgery.

She had been found guilty of using a fake £1 note with intent to defraud the Bank of England.