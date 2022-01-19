A man is being treated in hospital after being attacked with a machete by a masked gang in Huddersfield.

The victim – a man in his 20s – suffered what West Yorkshire Police described as "severe" leg injuries in the incident on Spinners Close on Tuesday night.

The force said his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but it is understood that he was close to losing a leg in the attack.

Police were called to Spinners Close at around 8pm following what they believe was a targeted assault.

Investigations are being carried out at Spinners Close in Huddersfield Credit: ITV News

The victim had been attacked with a number of weapons, including a machete.

The attackers were described as dressed in dark clothing and wearing balaclavas.

Det Chief Insp Oliver Coates, of Kirklees Police, said: "This was a very serious attack and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing by detectives and colleagues today, with a number of active enquiries underway.

"We do believe this was a targeted assault against the victim and that there was no risk to the wider public."

He appealed for anyone with information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.