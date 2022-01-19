Freda Walker murder: Police call for public to rule themselves out of manhunt

Police investigating the murder of 86-year-old Freda Walker in Langwith Junction are calling for anyone who was in the area on the day she died to come forward urgently.

Mrs Walker was found dead in her home on Station Road on Saturday morning following a "horrific" attack. Her husband, Ken, 88, is in a critical condition in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More than 100 officers are involved in the investigation by Derbyshire Constabulary, but they have yet to make an arrest.

Force chiefs said today that they have large amounts of CCTV showing people walking along Station Road on the night that the Walkers were attacked in their home and they want to rule people out.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said: "Since Saturday a team of officers have been working round the clock to bring those responsible for this horrific crime to justice.

"Hours of CCTV footage has been downloaded and is being viewed – and it is clear from the images that there are a number of people who walk or drive along Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

"If you know you were in that street between those times, I urge you to contact the force immediately so officers can ensure that any information is captured – and that you can be discounted from any enquiries."

Freda Walker's final movements

Police say Mrs Walker visited a neighbour in the late afternoon, leaving their house at around 4.55pm.

She then walked back to her home and was spoken to at 6.40pm.

The next time she was seen by anyone outside of her house was when she was found dead the next morning.

Mr Kirby said: "Officers need to speak to anyone who may have spoken to or seen Freda or Ken after that time on Friday evening."