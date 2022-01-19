A man who carried out a fatal stabbing in a row over his girlfriend has been jailed for life for murder.

Bradley Ward, 24, attacked 31-year-old Ricky Collins in a confrontation in Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, in March 2021.

Mr Collins, from Sheffield, was taken to hospital but died a few hours later after one of the wounds severed an artery.

During a three-week trial, Derby Crown Court heard that Ward had been told by his girlfriend that she had been assaulted by Collins on the evening of 29 March, 2021.

Ward drove towards her house but came across Mr Collins's van and there was a row, before he attacked him.

Mr Collins had time to make a phone call to ask for help before he collapsed.

Ward fled the scene but was arrested six days later.

He was found guilty of murder and jailed for a minimum of 23 years.

'Fuelled by rage'

Sentencing, Judge Robert Egbuna said: "No matter what had happened, Ricky Collins did not deserve to die.

"The mindless killing of Ricky Collins was fuelled by rage."

Judge Egbuna told Ward he had "caused untold misery" and was "devoid of remorse".

Det Chief Insp Sally Blaiklok, who led the investigation into Ricky’s death, said: "No sentence imposed by the court will bring Ricky back, but I hope his family and friends can draw some comfort from the knowledge that the man responsible for his death has been brought to justice and will rightly remain behind bars for years to come."

Ward's parents, David and Kelly Ward and relative Martin Mongan admitted assisting an offender.

Both David Ward, from Sheffield, and Mongan, 45, of Russell Street, Derby, were jailed for two years.

Kelly Ward, also from Sheffield, will be sentenced at a later date.