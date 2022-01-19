Play video

It is understood by ITV News that the multi-million-pound sale of Hull City to Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali has been completed.

The deal is reportedly worth around £30 million and spells the end of a controversial 11-year spell under the ownership of the Allam family.

Since the Egyptian-born businessman Assem Allam, who moved to Hull in 1968, bought a controlling share in the club in December 2010, the Tigers have enjoyed three promotions, a brief European adventure and an FA Cup final.

He was credited with rescuing Hull from administration but controversy has never been far away, particularly through a long-running dispute with sections of the fanbase.

Mr Allam courted criticism with his application to change the club's name from Hull City AFC to Hull Tigers in 2013.

That resulted in fan protests and a declaration from Mr Allam that he would sell the club if the FA Council rejected the name change, which it did in April 2014.

The chairman then decided against attending home games for the next four and a half years, before returning in late 2019.

Assam Allam bought a controlling share in the club in December 2010 Credit: PA

Over recent years, Allam has reiterated several times that the club remained up for sale despite seemingly little progress on any takeover deal until recently.

Acun Ilicali, a former sports journalist who runs a TV production company in his homeland, has been in negotiations with the Allams for a number of months.

He first visited the MKM Stadium in May last year before announcing his takeover of Hull City live on Turkish TV's version of The Voice talent show on New Year's Eve.

Mr Ilicali was then seen in the stands for the Tiger's FA Cup Third Round defeat to Everton earlier this month.