Play video

Video report by Adam Fowler

A pig sanctuary in Huddersfield says it is struggling to cope with demand after a rise in the number of people wanting to get rid of so-called micro pigs they bought during lockdown.

Volunteers at Pigs in the Wood say many people are suffering from buyers' remorse as pigs outgrow their gardens.

A fall in the number of people offering suitable homes for abandoned pigs is also having an impact.

The centre is now attempting to raise money to expand its services.

Jessica Lamb, who volunteers at Pigs in the Wood, said they saw a huge demand last summer after people had bought pigs to keep as pets.

"There's no such thing as a micro pig," she said.

"With a lot of people being evicted from their homes and financial struggles during Covid they couldn't take their pigs with them, so that's another reason why we've seen an influx of pigs needing homes."

Snoop Hog and Piggy Small are so-called "micro pigs". Credit: ITV News

The sanctuary runs an adoption service, but there are strict criteria for any potential pig owners.

Sue Imeson, who works at the centre, said: "There are a number of things that you do need to consider, but the key things are: make sure you have plenty of space you can't underestimate that.

"They do like to forage, root around, they like to meander, they like to wander so plenty of space is absolutely crucial."

She added that good shelter and the ability to pay veterinary costs were also crucial.

How big do micro pigs get?

A pet pig, selectively bred to be smaller, can grow up to half the size of a farm pig.

When they reach full adult size in three to four years, micro pigs can weigh up to 300lbs or more.

Seeing the adult parent pig can offer a better idea of how big the micro big might grow.

Can anyone own a micro pig?

You can’t keep a pet pig at your home until you get a county parish holiding number from the Rural Payments Agency (RPA).

Owners must also tell the Animal and Plant Health Agency that you’re keeping pigs within 30 days.

They also need to get a licence from the APHA to walk a pig outside their home.

What do micro pigs eat?

Pigs shouldn't be fed catering waste from any domestic or commercial kitchen.

A good diet consists of liquid milk or colostrum produced on the same holding the pigs are kept on, former foodstuffs that contain rennet, melted fat, milk or eggs, as long as these materials aren’t the main ingredient, milk, milk products and white water (water used to clean dairy equipment), fishmeal, di-or tri-calcium phosphate, or blood products in some cases.