Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Lincolnshire for two days.

Lucy Crisp was last seen at around 8.40pm on Tuesday in the Louth area.

Lincolnshire Police say she may have traveled to the Alvingham or Lincoln areas.

Lucy was wearing a black puffa jacket, grey joggers and is likely to have navy blue heeled boots and a small black handbag.

She is around 5ft ins tall and slim with long brown hair with a red tinge and wears her fringe down.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.