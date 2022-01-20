Firefighters tackle huge factory blaze in Wakefield

Over 50 firefighters have been battling a huge blaze at a car workshop and factory in Wakefield.

16 crews were on the scene of the fire in Ossett at its height last night.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 8.18pm.

Plumes of smoke could be seen over Wakefield and the surrounding areas.

Firefighters are urging people who live nearby to keep their doors and windows closed. Road closures are still in place this morning.

6 pumps were still at the scene at just before 2am.

Yorkshire Water said if anyone in the area is noticing water discoloration they should report it on their website.

The fire service is also warning of possible power interruptions.