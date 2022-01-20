A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after an 86-year-old woman was killed in her home in Langwith Junction.

Freda Walker was found dead on the morning of 15 January in their house on Station Road in the Derbyshire village.

Her husband, Ken, is currently in a "critical condition" in hospital. They are believed to have been attacked the previous evening.

Mr Walker is a local politician and was previously chairman of Bolsover District Council and was last month made an honorary Alderman for his services.

More than 100 officers from Derbyshire Constabulary have been involved in the investigation.

Speaking outside the couple's home this morning, Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby said: "In the early hours of this morning, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Warsop in Nottinghamshire on suspicion of the murder of 86-year-old Freda Walker and the attempted murder of Ken Walker, 88, who remains in a critical condition in hospital."

ACC Kirby said that the leading line of inquiry remained that the attack may have been a burglary and that the involvement of other people could not be ruled out at this point.

He added: "It comes from a lot of help and support from this community, and I would just like to say thank you to everyone who has helped us so far.

"I also ask for anybody who was in this area, on this street, between 4.30pm on Friday January 14 and 9am on Saturday January 15, to please come forward as we'd like to speak to you.

"Yes, we have made an arrest, but of course, the investigation carries on, so we're always looking to add to the information that we've got.

"Please don't hesitate, come and speak to us, whether you've seen something or not, in that time on that street."

Freda Walker's final movements

Police say Mrs Walker visited a neighbour in the late afternoon of Friday, 14 January, leaving their house at around 4.55pm.

She then walked back to her home and was spoken to at 6.40pm.

The next time she was seen by anyone outside of her house was when she was found dead the next morning.

Mr Kirby said: "Officers need to speak to anyone who may have spoken to or seen Freda or Ken after that time on Friday evening."