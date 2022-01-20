Mel B's daughter Phoenix Brown speaks out about growing up in abusive household

Play video

Phoenix Brown speaks to Katy Rickitt

The daughter of Leeds-born Spice Girl Mel B has spoken out about growing up in an abusive household – and urged others in her position to seek help.

Phoenix Brown is now working with Women's Aid in schools as new figures show that "intimate partner violence" has doubled since the start of the pandemic

Mel B – born Melanie Brown – was awarded an MBE in the New Year for services to charity and vulnerable women

She says her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, was abusive towards her - claims Mr Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

Phoenix Brown said that growing up in the United States with her mum and Mr Belafonte was lonely because it was like having a secret that no one could know about.

"For me, it was just the constant thought of feeling alone and helplessness because I didn't know what to do and I didn't know who I could go to," she said.

"The resources weren't really available to me back then as much as they are to the people and I appreciate that, but my experience isn't something I would put on my worst enemy."

59% Of Brits think a partner hitting them is a warning sign of a unhealthy relationship.

A recent survey found that only 59% of British people think that being hit by their partners is a sign of a damaging relationship, but Ms Brown told ITV News that she doesn't find this statistic as shocking as other people might.

She said: "I understand, personally, the type of situations they could be facing.

"Since you're so co-dependent on someone it may not be a shock to you that someone could hurt you like that, but the love is still there.

"So I understand how the hitting because it's physical is a big thing but also there are more things that go into an unhealthy relationship that people should be aware of."

What is intimate partner violence?

IPV can take several forms including physical, verbal, emotional, economic and sexual abuse.

Women are more likely to experience IPV than men.

The women most at risk with the highest rates are those aged 16-24.

Phoenix is now going into schools and colleges as an ambassador for women's aid and said that she can help people with similar stories because she understands their situation.

"Even though I don't know them and I don't know their life, I can understand the situation that they're in on a personal level.

"If I had had that growing up, to understand that I wasn't alone and that it wasn't my fault and there's ways that you can go round the situation it would have helped me so much."

