The police watchdog says a North Yorkshire Police officer who had sexual contact with a "vulnerable" member of the public would have been sacked if he had not quit.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that PC Christopher Bolton abused his position for sexual gain and would have been instantly dismissed had he not already resigned.

PC Bolton, who was based in York, also sent sexual photos to a member of the public he met after attending a report of a civil dispute at their home.

Bolton then attended their home twice on the same day and on the second occasion had sexual contact with them.

Miranda Biddle, regional director of the IOPC, said: "Police officers are held to high standards when it comes to their interactions with members of the public and they are expected to conduct themselves professionally."PC Bolton abused his position and took advantage of a member of the public he knew was in a vulnerable position. In doing so, he breached the police standards of professional behaviour, betrayed their trust and risked seriously undermining public confidence."The verdict sends a clear message that this behaviour has no part in policing and he will now be barred from working for the police in future.”