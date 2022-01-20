Play video

Dentists in North Yorkshire are warning that patients in the county are facing "third world conditions" as waiting lists for NHS appointments stretch to over three years.

The British Dental Association has said that 38 million NHS appointments across the country have been cancelled since the start of the pandemic, with many patients travelling well out of their area to be seen.

In Scarborough, the situation has been bleak for many years. In 2004 a new practice opened in the district, with people queuing down the street trying to register.

Tim Reid, who recently moved to West Ayton, travels all the way to Bedford to see his dentist after struggling to get one in North Yorkshire.

"I've used the NHS website a couple of times to try and find where there are local ones, but there really aren't any near Scarborough that are actually taking patients," he said.

"Some say they are taking patients but when you phone there is a three-year waiting list.

"If I needed emergency care I'm going to have a problem trying to get it, so I'm going to be in pain whilst I'm trying to get that care."

Dentist Mark Green admitted the situation was "diabolical".

He said: "I had a patient in today because we assign half an hour for 111 patients each day and he had been all the way to Hull from Kirby Moorside - that's an hour-and-a-half journey.

"All they could provide him with was a prescription because it was too swollen to do anything. It doesn't show any future that is bright at all, it needs radical and instant reform."

Scarborough and Whitby MP Sir Robert Goodwill has called on the government to change the way that NHS dentists are given contracts, while the government says new dental practices in Scarborough are being commissioned by NHS England following the handing back of a dental contract.

A new practice has been promised by the summer.

What's causing the long waits?

The British Dental Association (BDA) and the charity Healthwatch have called for reform of the NHS dental contract.

Until last year, NHS dentists in England and Wales had been using the units of dental activity (UDA) system.

UDAs are used to measure a practice's activity. Courses of treatment, like a check-up or a filling, are banded into UDAs.

Practices are set targets of UDAs to achieve and, if that target is missed, the contract holder and the practice can be forced to pay back money.

Critics have claimed the UDA system does not incentivise preventative work and is a key reason for dentists leaving the health service.

Wales moved away from the UDA system in 2021, but it is still in place in England.

An NHS England spokesman said it had taken "unprecedented action" to support NHS dentists throughout the pandemic including additional funding for practices unable to deliver their usual levels of activity, as well as setting up 600 urgent dental centres across England.