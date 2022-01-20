Warnings have been issued to the public after dead birds found in Doncaster tested positive for bird flu.

The remains were examined after being discovered at Doncaster Lakeside last month.

Doncaster Council said it was working with the government's Environment department to control the spread of the disease.

A spokesperson said: "We are also working with individuals and organisations known to us that keep birds and we are placing signs in key areas to warn the public."

The cases are the latest to be reported in the region, which has seen a number of protection zones brought into place, largely in North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone came into force across Great Britain on 3 November, meaning that bird keepers must keep their flock separate from wild birds.

Across the country there have been 68 confirmed cases in the biggest outbreak of the disease seen in this country.

Earlier this month authorities confirmed the first ever recorded UK case of bird flu in humans.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the risk to human health is low, but people should not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds and take care to avoid bird droppings in parks and lakeside areas.